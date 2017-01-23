AFCON: Ghanaians in Lagos confident of Black Stars’ victory

Ghanaians in Lagos on Monday expressed confidence that the Black Stars of Ghana would win the ongoing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Gabon.

The Black Stars of Ghana were drawn in group D alongside Mali, Uganda and Egypt.

Ghana has already won two of their group matches against Mali and Uganda with 1-0 goal margin respectively, while the team will lock horns with Egypt in their last group match on January 25.

With the victory in the group matches so far, the Black Stars have qualified for the quarter-finals of the competition in Gabon.

Peter Agbasi, a Ghanaian who resides and works in Lagos, told newsmen that the Black Stars possessed the qualities needed to lift the trophy in Gabon.

“I have watched virtually all the teams in the competition play, none of them can withstand my country’s team.

“This is the right time for Ghana to lift the cup again and I strongly believe the players will not disappoint,’’ he said.

Also, Bright Amedume, a Ghanian who lives in Ikotun, a suburb of Lagos, said it was long overdue for the Ghana to lift the cup again.

Amedume said their performance so far in the competition showed that the players were determined to win.

“It may be too early to say this because we still have a match to play in the group stages but I know we have the right players who can win the tournament,’’ he said.

Similarly, Bernard Kuffour, a Ghanian trader in Lagos said if the players maintained their method of play, the team would be victorious at the end.

“The only obstacle to the Black Stars is the North Africa countries but I believe we can humble any of them,’’ he said.

Recall that Ghana won the competition last in 1982 in Libya, making it the fourth time the Black Stars lifted the trophy having won it in 1963, 1965 and 1978.

The tournament will end on February 5, 2017.

The post AFCON: Ghanaians in Lagos confident of Black Stars’ victory appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

