AFCON: Injury KO’s Morocco’s Amrabat

Morocco international Nordin Amrabat has been ruled out of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon after failing to recover from an ankle injury.

The Watford winger will be replaced by Omar El Kaddouri, the Morocco Football Federation confirmed on Saturday.

Amrabat, 29, limped off in the second half of last Sunday’s 4-1 home loss to Tottenham and, after medical examinations, was ruled out of the tournament which starts on 14 January.

The 26-year-old Belgian-born El Kaddouri comes into coach Herve Renard’s 23-man squad which was announced on Wednesday.

