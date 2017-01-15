AFCON: Mahrez Bags Brace As Algeria, Zimbabwe Draw

Reigning CAF African player of the year Riyad Mahrez scored twice for Algeria who came from 2-1 down to force a 2-2 draw against Zimbabwe in their opening Group B fixture at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Leicester winger gave his side the lead in the 12th minute with a curling shot but Kudakwashe Mahachi scored to cancel out the lead five minutes later.

Zimbabwe took the lead in the 29th minute from the penalty spot courtesy of Nyasha Mushekwi.

Recharge Card Pin: Airtel N500 – 0435 4870 9716 9925 (Acknowledge if you’re the lucky one. Use ‘Leave A Reply’ field. State your location)

Mahrez then showed his class again with the leveller with a stunning 25-yard shot that beat Zimbabwe goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva in the 82nd minute.

The Desert Foxes had chances to win the match but Yacine Brahimi could not take advantage of Mukuruva’s poor positioning.

It was the third stalemate in the competition. In Group A, hosts Gabon were held to a 1-1 draw by debutantes Guinea-Bissau in the opening game of the tournament while Cameroon and Burkina Faso also played out a 1-1 draw.

Tunisia will take on Senegal in the other Group B fixture on Sunday night.

The post AFCON: Mahrez Bags Brace As Algeria, Zimbabwe Draw appeared first on Complete Sports Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

