AFCON: Ochan, Mutyaba, Lubega dropped as final 23 named

Cranes coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevich has named his final 23 for the African Cup of Nations, dropping home based players, goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan (KCCA), midfielder Mutyaba Muzamir (KCCA) and striker Edrisa Lubega (Proline)

Micho named Uganda’s team to travel to Gabon after a 2-0 loss in a key international friendly against Tunisia today.

It is this final team that will fly out to Dubai to take on Slovakia and Ivory Coast, before the Nations Cup kicks off January 14. The three dropped players return home.

FINAL TEAM:

Goalkeepers: Salim Magoola Jamal (Al Merrikh/SUD), Robert Odongkara (Saint George/ETH), Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns/RSA)

Defenders: Timothy Awany, Joseph Ochaya (both KCCA), Shafiq Batambuze (Tusker/KEN), Denis Iguma (Al Ahed/LIB), Isaac Isinde (clubless), Murushid Juuko (Simba/TAN), Nicholas Wadada (Vipers)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Baroka/RSA), Mike Azira (Colorado Rapids/USA), Geoffrey Kizito (Than Quang Ninh/VIE), William Kizito (Rio Ave/POR), Tony Mawejje (Thotur/ISL), Hassan Wasswa (Vipers), Moses Oloya (Hanoi T and T/VIE), Godfrey Walusimbi (Gor Mahia/KEN)

Strikers: Geoffrey Massa (Baroka/RSA), Faruku Miya (Standard Liege/BEL), Yunus Sentamu (Ilves/FIN), Geofrey Sserunkuma (KCCA), Muhammed Shaban (Onduparaka).

Coach: Milutin Sredojevic (SRB)

Today’s RESULT: Tunisia 2 Uganda 0

Venue: El Menzha Olympic Stadium, Tunisia

Uganda Cranes Starting XI

19-Salim Jamal, 12-Iguma Denis, 22-Batambuze Shafik, 16-Wasswa Hassan, 05-Isaac Isinde, 03-Kizitto Geoffrey, 06- Tonny Mawejje, 23- Mike Azira, 11- Massa Geoffrey, 07- Sentamu Yunus, 09-Lubega Edirisa

Substitutes: Benjamin Ochan, Godfrey Walusimbi, Timothy Dennis Awany, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Shaban Muhammad, Faruku Miya

“The match against Tunisia is purely a selection match where I will field a team to help us assess who should make it into the final 23 man squad,” he told the federation’s website www.fufa.co.ug.

“The boys have shown determination to do well in this continental assignment and I want to call on Ugandans to rally behind the Cranes as this game is one of them. And the journey starts tomorrow” Micho said Tuesday.

Tunisia are among the Africa Cup of Nations Finals favourites and Uganda Cranes’ performance against them will be an indicator of what to expect when the continental football event starts January 14.

St George goalkeeper Robert Odongokara joined the team from Ethiopia on Tuesday afternoon and will be follwed by William Luwagga Kizito, who plays for Clube De Rio Ave in the Portuguese Premier League and Denis Onyango, who is in Nigeria for the GLO CAF player of the year awards.

4 January 2017Friendly – Tunis, Tunisia

8 January 2017Friendly – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

11 January 2017Friendly – Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

17 January 20172017 AFCON – Port-Gentil, Gabon

21 January 20172017 AFCON – Port-Gentil, Gabon

25 January 20172017 AFCON – Oyem, Gabon

