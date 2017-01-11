AFCON Qualifiers Threaten Nigeria, Senegal Friendly – The Tide
The Tide
AFCON Qualifiers Threaten Nigeria, Senegal Friendly
A proposed Super Eagles friendly in March against Senegal in London may no longer be played as that window will also see the beginning of AFCON 2019 qualifiers. The AFCON 2019 qualifiers will begin on March 20 across Africa, the Confederation of …
