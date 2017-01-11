Pages Navigation Menu

AFCON Qualifiers Threaten Nigeria, Senegal Friendly – The Tide

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in Sports


AFCON Qualifiers Threaten Nigeria, Senegal Friendly
A proposed Super Eagles friendly in March against Senegal in London may no longer be played as that window will also see the beginning of AFCON 2019 qualifiers. The AFCON 2019 qualifiers will begin on March 20 across Africa, the Confederation of …
