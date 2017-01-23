Pages Navigation Menu

#AFCON2017: Burkina Faso & Cameroon Reach Quarterfinals

Posted on Jan 23, 2017

Burkina Faso and Cameroon on Sunday qualified for the quarter-finals of the ongoing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Gabon after the final group A matches. Burkina Faso beat Guinea Bissau 2-0 in their match at the Stade de l’Amitié in Libreville, while a 0-0 draw between Cameroon and Gabon at Stade de […]

