#AFCON2017: Egypt Edge Out Uganda | Ghana Proceeds to Quarterfinals
Egypt on Saturday put up an injury time win over Uganda to keep the hope of qualification for the knockout stage alive at the on-going Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Gabon 2017. It took a late 89th minute strike from from substitute Abdalla El Said to break the deadlock from the hard fighting Ugandan side. […]
