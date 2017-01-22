#AFCON2017: Egypt Edge Out Uganda | Ghana Proceeds to Quarterfinals

Egypt on Saturday put up an injury time win over Uganda to keep the hope of qualification for the knockout stage alive at the on-going Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Gabon 2017. It took a late 89th minute strike from from substitute Abdalla El Said to break the deadlock from the hard fighting Ugandan side. […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

