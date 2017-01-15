#AFCON2017: Guinea-Bissau Deny Hosts Gabon; Burkina-Faso hold Cameroon

Guinea-Bissau made a memorable start to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday as a late Juary Soares equaliser saw them hold hosts Gabon to a 1-1 draw. According to CAF website reports, Soares headed home for the tournament debutants in the 90th minute of the 16-team championship’s opening game. His goal cancelled out […]

