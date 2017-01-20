#AFCON2017: Senegal Proceeds to Quarterfinals; Tunisia Defeats Algeria 2 – 1

Senegal’s Teranga Lions on Thursday became the first team to qualify for the knockout staflge of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), their first since 2006. The Lions secured a 2 -0 win over Zimbabwe in their Group B Day Two clash in Franceville to stay top of the log with six points from […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

