#AFCON2017: Tunisia and Senegal Advance to Quarterfinals, Algeria and Zimbabwe Crash Out

Algeria on Monday crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the group stage after failing to win a single game in Gabon. The Fennecs of Algeria were held to a 2-2 draw by Group B winners, Terranga Lions of Senegal in a match they had to win to have any chance of […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

