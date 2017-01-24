#AFCON2017: Tunisia and Senegal Advance to Quarterfinals, Algeria and Zimbabwe Crash Out
Algeria on Monday crashed out of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the group stage after failing to win a single game in Gabon. The Fennecs of Algeria were held to a 2-2 draw by Group B winners, Terranga Lions of Senegal in a match they had to win to have any chance of […]
