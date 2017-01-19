Pages Navigation Menu

#AFCON2017 Updates: Cameroon 2 – 1 Guinea Bissau | Gabon 1 – 1 Burkina Faso

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Four-time champions Cameroon moved top of Group A as they fought back to deny debutants Guinea-Bissau a historic first win at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Cameroon defeated their opponents 2-1, in a tension soaked encounter at the end of the 90 minutes game. Shock qualifiers Guinea-Bissau, making their debut at this year’s tournament, […]

