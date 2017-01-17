Pages Navigation Menu

#AFCON2017 Updates: Ghana 1 – 0 Uganda | Mali 0 – 0 Egypt

Posted on Jan 17, 2017

It’s definitely a marathon on draws in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) taking place in Gabon. Of the eight games played so far, there have been 5 draws and two wins (or losses). Gabon and Guinea-Bissau played 1 – 1 in the first game of the tournament, which began on January 14 2016. […]

