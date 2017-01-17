#AFCON2017 Updates: Ghana 1 – 0 Uganda | Mali 0 – 0 Egypt
It’s definitely a marathon on draws in the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) taking place in Gabon. Of the eight games played so far, there have been 5 draws and two wins (or losses). Gabon and Guinea-Bissau played 1 – 1 in the first game of the tournament, which began on January 14 2016. […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG