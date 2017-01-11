AfDB to fund agro-industrial park for North West – Vanguard
|
Daily Trust
|
AfDB to fund agro-industrial park for North West
Vanguard
The African Development Bank, AfDB, will partner with the Sokoto State Government in its plans to establish an agro-industrial park for the North-West geo-political zone, its President, Dr. Akinwumi Adeshina, has said. He added that as a starting point …
Tambuwal at 51: Indelible marks on the Seat of the Caliphate
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG