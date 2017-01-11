Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

AfDB to fund agro-industrial park for North West – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 11, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Trust

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
AfDB to fund agro-industrial park for North West
Vanguard
The African Development Bank, AfDB, will partner with the Sokoto State Government in its plans to establish an agro-industrial park for the North-West geo-political zone, its President, Dr. Akinwumi Adeshina, has said. He added that as a starting point
Tambuwal at 51: Indelible marks on the Seat of the CaliphateDaily Trust

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.