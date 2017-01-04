Pages Navigation Menu

Afe Babalola spends N16m on empowerment – Vanguard

Afe Babalola spends N16m on empowerment
Ado-Ekiti—No fewer than 1,000 people yesterday received a total of N16.5 million as economic empowerment from the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola. Twenty people got N100,000 each; 180 received N50,000 each; …
