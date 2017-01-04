Afe Babalola spends N16m on empowerment – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Afe Babalola spends N16m on empowerment
Vanguard
Ado-Ekiti—No fewer than 1,000 people yesterday received a total of N16.5 million as economic empowerment from the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola. Twenty people got N100,000 each; 180 received N50,000 each; …
Afe Babalola empowers 1000 people in Ekiti with N16m, urges wealthy Nigerians to assist the poor
Afe Babalola provides N16.5m succour to indigent Ekiti residents
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG