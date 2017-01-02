Pages Navigation Menu

Afe Babalola University Announces Resumption Of Academic Activities as Christmas Break Ends.

Posted on Jan 2, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

The students of the Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) are hereby informed that the management has announced the resumption of academic activities following the end of the Christmas break. According to the management, academic activities will resume on Tuesday, 3rd January, 2017. Mid semester’s tests will be completed on Friday, 6th January, 2017. Students are to …

