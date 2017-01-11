Pages Navigation Menu

Afelokhai sparks off fight for shirt at Enyimba

Vanguard

Afelokhai sparks off fight for shirt at Enyimba
Vanguard
Theophilus Afelokhai has said he does not hope to sit on the bench for Ghana goalkeeper and Enyimba star signing Fatau Dauda. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. It will be a battle of goalkeepers at Enyimba in the new NPFL season as …

