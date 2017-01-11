AFN releases 2017 Athletics Calendar

The Athletics Federation Nigeria(AFN)has released the 2017 calendar.The season will commence fully in April with the D.K Olukoya U-18 Championships, Mt. Sac and Penn Relays, AFN All-Comers Competition, and the IAAF World Relays in the Bahamas.

The AFN Golden League will comprise of four legs and is scheduled to commence with the first meet in Abuja in May, while venues for subsequent legs of the competition are yet to be determined.

The 16th edition of the IAAF World Championships has been slated for August in London while the National Trials will be holding from July 6 to 8.

Kenya will host the World U-18 Championships from July 12 to 16. Incidentally, this will be the final edition of the championship, with international federations expected to focus more on continental championships in the near future.

Meanwhile an election to herald the new AFN board has been slated for this year.

The post AFN releases 2017 Athletics Calendar appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

