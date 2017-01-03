Afobe Says He Had To Be Tough To Leave Arsenal

Former Arsenal striker Benik Afobe Says he had to show strength to leave for the Championship at 21 and has praised Eddie Howe for taking a gamble on him.

The forward left for Wolves after playing for Arsenal since he was six and says his path back to the epl has not being an easy one.

“When I was 16 and I signed for Arsenal I thought I was a professional player, but there are a lot of players who sign at that age and are nowhere to be seen now”, Afobe told Bournemouth’s matchday programme.

“Coming from Arsenal and dropping down there are so many players that end up lower and are happy. That’s great but I wasn’t like that, by believing in myself I managed to get myself back here. I’m 23 now and I want to be the player that I’m hoping to become.

“I give Eddie Howe a lot of respect and credit for taking a chance on a lower league player who’d had injuries. I enjoy the training sessions and playing here in front of our fans, we’re a growing club and I feel we’re progressing forwards, that’s something I want to be a big part of”.

