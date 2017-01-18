Afreximbank to disburse $90bn in support of African trade

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) said on Wednesday it would disburse no less than $90 billion in support of African trade between 2017 and 2021.

In a statement by the bank in Lagos, the plan, dubbed “IMPACT 2021: Africa Transformed”, was approved by the Board of Directors during its 111th meeting in Cairo.

The bank President, Benedict Oramah, was quoted as saying the plan was to finance Intra-African Trade; Industrialisation and Export Development; Trade Finance Leadership; and Financial Soundness and Performance.

According to Oramah, the plan has paved the way for Afreximbank to directly address the imperatives of its mandate.

“The philosophy behind it is to build solid export manufacturing capacities as well as domestic and continental supply chains which would facilitate increased flow of goods and services across Africa. It allows monitoring and measurement mechanisms that will bring together players in intra-African trade, such as the farmer, the processor, the manufacturer, tradable services provider, traders, financiers, logistics providers and policy makers.

“The Trade Finance Leadership pillar will see Afreximbank extend its leadership in trade finance by expanding intervention in some of the critical trade finance products it already offers and by creating new products and initiatives.

“It will expand its trade services offering to fill the gap created as a result of reduced activities by international banks in Africa due to high compliance costs and economic uncertainties,” he said.

Afreximbank is the foremost pan-African multilateral financial institution devoted to financing and promoting intra- and extra-African trade.

The Bank which is headquartered in Cairo, was established in October 1993 by African governments, African private and institutional investors, and non-African investors.

Its two basic constitutive documents are the Establishment Agreement, which gives it the status of an international organization, and the Charter, which governs its corporate structure and operations.

Since 1994, it has approved more than $41 billion in credit facilities for African businesses, including about $6.2 billion in 2015. Afreximbank had total assets of $9.4 billion as at April 30, 2016 and is rated BBB- (Fitch) and Baa2 (Moody’s).

The post Afreximbank to disburse $90bn in support of African trade appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

