AFRICA – A shrinking space for autocrasts
The move by neighbours to ease Yahya Jammeh out of power in Gambia was evidence, say reformers, that democracy is taking deeper roots in parts of the continent even if some despots are clinging on. By David Pilling Rarely can so huge a continent have displayed so much interest in so small a country….
