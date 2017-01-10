Africa gets nine slots for 2026 World Cup

The expanded 48-team World Cup approved by world football’s governing body, FIFA, on Tuesday will see Africa getting nine slots, four more than the continent currently enjoys.

An initial stage of 16 groups of three teams will precede a knockout stage for the remaining 32 when the change is made for the 2026 tournament, AfricanFootball.com reports.

The sport’s world governing body voted unanimously in favour of the change at a meeting in Zurich on Tuesday.

In the expanded tournament, Europe will now have 16 teams, three more than what the old continent have now, while South America will now get six automatic slots, upwards from the four automatic and one playoff places.

Asia receives four extra spots with eight automatic and a playoff, while CONCACAF gets six automatic and a playoff slots.

Oceania and host country will have a slot each.

