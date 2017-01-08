Africa Nations Cup: Can Cote d’Ivoire defend their title? – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Africa Nations Cup: Can Cote d'Ivoire defend their title?
Vanguard
The African Nations Cup begins on Saturday against a backdrop of civil strife in host nation Gabon and ever more strident complaints from European clubs about the tournament taking away key players midway through their season. On the footballing front, …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG