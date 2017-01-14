African-American depicted on U.S. currency 1st time
For the first time ever in American history, Lady Liberty will be portrayed as a woman of colour, depicting an African-American on the U.S. currency. Treasury and Mint officials unveiled the 2017 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin, in a celebration of the U.S. Mint and Treasury’s 225th anniversary, according to NBC News. The new…
