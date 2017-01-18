African American Music Stars Visit President Obama at the White House
African American celebs paid a courtesy visit to the White House yesterday, they include Swizz Beatz, Common, Wale, J Cole, Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, Janelle Monae, Alicia Keys, Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, Timbaland and others.
