African American Music Stars Visit President Obama at the White House

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

African American celebs paid a courtesy visit to the White House yesterday, they include Swizz Beatz, Common, Wale, J Cole, Ludacris, Busta Rhymes, Janelle Monae, Alicia Keys, Rick Ross, DJ Khaled, Timbaland and others.

