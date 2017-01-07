African female footballers deserve more, by Oshoala

The Confederation of African Football ‘s female player of the year, Asisat Oshoala, has called for the continent to make conditions better for women.Nigeria and Arsenal Ladies striker Oshoala, who won the Caf award for the second time on Thursday, said: “We deserve more.

“The federations in every country have to do more for female football.”Oshoala, 22, has previously stated she feels the Nigerian women’s team has been mistreated and disrespected.

In December the Super Falcons held a sit-in at a hotel in Abuja over outstanding payments after they had won the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations that month.They also protested outside parliament in Abuja before marching to President Buhari’s villa.

The Nigerian Football Federation eventually paid the team two weeks after the protests began.Oshoala told BBC Sport at the time: “This is a fight about the welfare of the team. It’s about the way the team has been handled over the years.”

And on Thursday she added: “The award is not for me, it is for all the female footballers in Africa, to speak for us.“We know the federations can do better [to improve women’s football].

“The men have been doing it for years and they have seen a lot of improvements in the game – if the females can get half of that it would definitely bring joy to a lot of girls and a lot of kids out there who feel they are hopeless right now.”

