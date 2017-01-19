African leaders give Germany’s Marshall Plan a ‘thumbs up’ – Deutsche Welle
African leaders give Germany's Marshall Plan a 'thumbs up'
Deutsche Welle
Germany's Marshall Plan, which calls for an equal partnership to industrialize Africa, has received positive feedback among African business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos. But some are a bit wary. Bundesentwicklungsminister Müller …
Nigeria to improve trade, investment ties with Germany
German private sector enticed to bring investments and skills to the African continent
First Germany-Africa Business Forum to take place in March 2017
