African leaders need to emulate Jonathan, Mahama – Daily Trust

Posted on Jan 21, 2017


African leaders need to emulate Jonathan, Mahama
It is very absurd for a president to refuse to quit office after losing an election, having ruled a country for 22 years. Yahya Jammeh seized power in a coup in 1994 and had remained in office since then, even as not many Gambians supported his rule, …
