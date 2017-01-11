Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti is a year older today – Nigerian Entertainment Today
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti is a year older today
Nigerian Entertainment Today
Seun Kuti, who is the youngest son of the late legendary Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Kuti, turns 34 today. Born in Lagos on January 11, 1983, Seun leads his father's former band, Egypt 80. Along with his big brother Femi Kuti, it is clear to see that Seun …
