After 10 000 Marijuana Scientific Studies, These Are The Medical Benefits They All Agree On
If you had a medical condition that was pretty severe, would you treat yourself with marijuana?
In total, 17 countries in the world allow for the use of marijuana for medical purposes – but although there are tens of thousands of scientific studies about this way of using the plant, a new report from the US National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine say only three are concretely supported by scientific evidence.
At 400 pages, the report listed chronic pain, nausea after chemo, and symptoms of multiple sclerosis as the three medical conditions that are scientifically proven to be able to treated with marijuana.
This is, no doubt, a massive step forward.
According to Quartz, the biggest benefit of such a large review is it “puts in context the weight of evidence supporting the many claims made in the name of cannabis.”
Here’s the list of proven benefits and risks from evidence to limited or no evidence:
Purported benefits
Strong evidence
- Helps chronic pain in adults
- Lessens chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting
- Relieves some symptoms of multiple sclerosis
Moderate evidence
- Relieves sleep problems caused by obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, fibromyalgia, chronic pain, and multiple sclerosis
- Doesn’t increase risk of cancers
Limited or no evidence
- Counters the loss of appetite associated with HIV/AIDS
- Relieves symptoms of anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, Tourette’s syndrome, dementia, depression, all cancers, irritable bowel syndrome, epilepsy, Parkinson’s, and schizophrenia
Purported risks
Strong evidence
- Worsens respiratory problems, such as chronic bronchitis episodes
- Motor-vehicle accidents
- Low birth weight in babies
- Schizophrenia or other psychoses
Moderate evidence
- Injuries, such as respiratory distress, among children who smoke cannabis
- Impaired learning, memory, and attention
- Social-anxiety disorder, depression, and bipolar episodes in people with diagnosed bipolar disorder
- Substance abuse disorder for alcohol, tobacco, and other illicit drugs
Limited or no evidence
- Impaired academic performance, educational attainment, or social engagement
- Heart attack, stroke, diabetes, anxiety, and bipolar episodes in people not diagnosed with bipolar disorder
- Asthma or other chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) when controlled for tobacco use
- Death from overdose
Hopefully this will help South Africa to move towards the legalisation of cannabis. Whooo!
[source:qz]
This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG