After 10 000 Marijuana Scientific Studies, These Are The Medical Benefits They All Agree On

If you had a medical condition that was pretty severe, would you treat yourself with marijuana?

In total, 17 countries in the world allow for the use of marijuana for medical purposes – but although there are tens of thousands of scientific studies about this way of using the plant, a new report from the US National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine say only three are concretely supported by scientific evidence.

At 400 pages, the report listed chronic pain, nausea after chemo, and symptoms of multiple sclerosis as the three medical conditions that are scientifically proven to be able to treated with marijuana.

This is, no doubt, a massive step forward.

According to Quartz, the biggest benefit of such a large review is it “puts in context the weight of evidence supporting the many claims made in the name of cannabis.”

Here’s the list of proven benefits and risks from evidence to limited or no evidence:

Purported benefits

Strong evidence

Helps chronic pain in adults

Lessens chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting

Relieves some symptoms of multiple sclerosis

Moderate evidence

Relieves sleep problems caused by obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, fibromyalgia, chronic pain, and multiple sclerosis

Doesn’t increase risk of cancers

Limited or no evidence

Counters the loss of appetite associated with HIV/AIDS

Relieves symptoms of anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, Tourette’s syndrome, dementia, depression, all cancers, irritable bowel syndrome, epilepsy, Parkinson’s, and schizophrenia

Purported risks

Strong evidence

Worsens respiratory problems, such as chronic bronchitis episodes

Motor-vehicle accidents

Low birth weight in babies

Schizophrenia or other psychoses

Moderate evidence

Injuries, such as respiratory distress, among children who smoke cannabis

Impaired learning, memory, and attention

Social-anxiety disorder, depression, and bipolar episodes in people with diagnosed bipolar disorder

Substance abuse disorder for alcohol, tobacco, and other illicit drugs

Limited or no evidence

Impaired academic performance, educational attainment, or social engagement

Heart attack, stroke, diabetes, anxiety, and bipolar episodes in people not diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Asthma or other chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) when controlled for tobacco use

Death from overdose

Hopefully this will help South Africa to move towards the legalisation of cannabis. Whooo!

[source:qz]

