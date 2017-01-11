After 17 miscarriages, woman welcomes four babies within nine months (photos)

Lytina Kaur had 17 miscarriages and was told she would never give birth again. Check her out with her 4 children, all born in just nine months.

Lytina was told she may never be able to give birth after being diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia, an aggressive cancer of the white blood cells, at the age of 17 and receiving a bone marrow transplant a year later.

However 13 years and several miscarriages later, Lytina, 32, from Wollaton in Nottingham, found out she had fallen pregnant. She gave birth to her first daughter Kiran in September 2015. Her twins,

Kajal and Kavita, were born via surrogate in India two months later.

And in June 2016, Lytina gave birth to Kiyara at the Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.

Lytina, who first started trying to get pregnant after her 2007 wedding, said:

‘I had 17 miscarriages in total and they were all hard but that one (the first of which happened in 2010 after she conceived twins) was the most difficult because it was my first and I had been carrying them for a long time.’

She decided to explore adoption, but after being told there were no suitable Asian children available, she and her husband started looking at surrogacy.

Between 2013 and 2015, a hospital in India made six attempts to implant an embryo into a surrogate – but each ended in miscarriage and the couple gave up.

But then, in February 2015, Lytina found out she had fallen pregnant naturally as she was planning to undergo IVF.

A delighted Lytina gave birth to her first daughter, Kiran, via a planned C-section at the Queen’s Medical Centre in September 2015.

She said:

‘It was quite a shock. My husband and I were waiting for a miscarriage. We just presumed it was going to happen. Every day was so hard. I didn’t go places and I didn’t drive because I didn’t want to add any unnecessary stress. It was horrific.

‘I didn’t tell my family. I didn’t tell anyone. I didn’t want people to get excited for a miscarriage to happen again.

‘Luckily you couldn’t tell I was pregnant.’

In November, twin babies Kajal and Kavita were born in India after the hospital, as a goodwill gesture, had transferred the last four embryos to a surrogate mother.

A month later, Lytina flew over to India to meet the twins and complete the process for bringing them home.

Lytina admitted:

‘Within six weeks [of my first child] I had two other girls as I went to pick up Kajal and Kavita from India so it was very busy. I didn’t have time to think. It was quite overwhelming.’

But while she was over there, she discovered she had fallen pregnant naturally again.

Her fourth daughter Kiyara was born premature at 28 weeks in June last year.

The baby girl spent nine weeks on the neonatal ward at the Queen’s Medical Centre before she was able to return home.

Lytina said:

‘She came early but she has no health complications. In the end we were really lucky.’

Speaking about her new role as a busy mum, she added: