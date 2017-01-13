Pages Navigation Menu

“After 40 Years, My Family Finally Forgave Me For Becoming A Musician” – King Sunny Ade

King Sunny Ade is one of the most successful, widely celebrated and well known African entertainers of all time. Sunny Ade, whose real name is Sunday Ishola Anthony Adeniyi Adegeye, has proven in over 5 decades of artistry that traditional Nigerian music, made in indigenous languages can gain global recognition and win hearts of fans […]

