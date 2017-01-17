Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

After a long investigation, Samsung expected to blame batteries for Galaxy Note 7 debacle

Posted on Jan 17, 2017 in Business, Technology | 0 comments

Reuters reported that Samsung had concluded its investigation of its Galaxy Note 7, and determined that the battery was the main culprit. Seeing as the battery was the part of the handset known to explode, this comes as little surprise.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post After a long investigation, Samsung expected to blame batteries for Galaxy Note 7 debacle appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.