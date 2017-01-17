After a long investigation, Samsung expected to blame batteries for Galaxy Note 7 debacle

Reuters reported that Samsung had concluded its investigation of its Galaxy Note 7, and determined that the battery was the main culprit. Seeing as the battery was the part of the handset known to explode, this comes as little surprise.

