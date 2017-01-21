After performing 6000 exorcisms, this priest says the devil fears him – Crux: Covering all things Catholic
|
Crux: Covering all things Catholic
|
After performing 6000 exorcisms, this priest says the devil fears him
Crux: Covering all things Catholic
An 80-year-old Mexican exorcist, Father Francisco Lopez Sedano, has conducted at least 6,000 exorcisms and claims that as a consequence the devil is afraid of him. Sedano talks about the three main things that he has learned though his experience as an …
After 6000 Exorcisms, Priest Says 'The Devil Is Afraid of Me'
Mexican Priest Says Devil Is Afraid of Him After Performing Over 6000 Exorcisms: 'I Am Nobody, But I Come From Christ'
This exorcism-performing priest believes the devil now fears him
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG