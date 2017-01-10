After ten years of waiting, couple welcomes quintuplets in Calabar (photos)

After ten years of waiting a couple was today blessed with quintuplets, three girls and two boys, at the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

This would be the first time the UCTH, and Cross River State as a whole is witnessing such a miracle.

The quintuplets who were born between 10:50am and 10:54am this morning weighed between 1.45kg and 1.75kg are currently in the Special Care Babies Unit of the Teaching Hospital and are in very good condition.

The proud father of the quintuplets, Dr. Ekpo Edet, who could not hold back his joy and excitement said:

“I want to thank God almighty, He’s a faithful God. The first time in the history of Cross River State, the first time in the history of UCTH. Five at a go! God has been just been

faithful as we have concluded the first phase and the doctors have confirmed that the babies are kicking. We are entering into the second phase and I know it’s not going to be easy but I solicit for support from all well-meaning Nigerians, all my friends and well-wishers.

Dr Linda Ayade, the wife of the governor expressed her delight when she visited the babies, thanked the new mother for opting for professional services of birth attendants.

After showering the babies with prayers, she made a donation of one million naira to the celebrating couple and another five hundred thousand naira to the medical experts who made sure the babies were delivered successfully. Including the lady that had a set of twins upon entering the new year.

The State Commissioner for Health , Dr. Inyang Asibong, congratulated the father of the babies who in spite of the whole tension and expectations during the period of the pregnancy was steadfast as it has been a long wait for the couple.