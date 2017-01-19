Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

After this Nigerian man mocked Michelle Obama for not having a male child, see the bad thing that happened to him

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian man who insulted US First lady, Michelle Obama for not having a male child has apologized for his insensitivity. He says the backlash he received has really affected him and that he has been suspended from his job for 3 weeks. Read his tweets below:

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.