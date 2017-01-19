After this Nigerian man mocked Michelle Obama for not having a male child, see the bad thing that happened to him
Nigerian man who insulted US First lady, Michelle Obama for not having a male child has apologized for his insensitivity. He says the backlash he received has really affected him and that he has been suspended from his job for 3 weeks. Read his tweets below:
