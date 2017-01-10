Pages Navigation Menu

AG-designate promises to audit Woyome, other judgement debt cases – Myjoyonline.com

AG-designate promises to audit Woyome, other judgement debt cases
Attorney General-designate, Gloria Akuffo who is awaiting parliamentary approval has promised to audit all judgement cases pending before court including the Woyome case. The astute lawyer who served as President Akufo-Addo's deputy when he served …
Gloria Akuffo nominated as Attorney GeneralCitifmonline
I will critically scrutinize all judgement debts including Woyome's – Attorney General designate, Gloria AkuffoYEN.COM.GH

