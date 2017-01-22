Again, Atiku backs devolution of power

• Sultan Advises Against Inciting Comments

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has again canvassed the need for devolution of powers to the 36 component states of the federation.

Atiku, a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), who was the chief presenter at the launch of the book, “Gwandu Emirate: The Domain of Abdullahi Fodio, since 1805,” yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, wondered why a section of Nigerians are uncomfortable with the devolution of power, which was practiced in the Sokoto Caliphate in the 19th Century.

He maintained that the measure, which would entail the Federal Government devolving some of its powers domiciled in the Exclusive Legislative List in the constitution, would engender good governance and development in the polity.

Describing the event as significant and special in many respects, Abubakar remarked that there was much to be learnt in this regard from the way and manner Othman Dan Fodio devolved power to his younger brother, Abdullahi Fodio, who effectively administered the Gwandu Emirate and beyond in the 19th Century.

Also speaking at the event, Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ ad Abubakar, advised religious leaders to eschew inciting statements capable of igniting trouble among Nigerians.

The monarch who said inflamatory comments would further divide and polarise the nation, pointed out that every religion preaches peace, unity and solidarity among its faithful.

The sultan condemned insurgent activities pervading the northeastern part of the country, and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in curtailing the menace.

