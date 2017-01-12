Pages Navigation Menu

AFCON 2019 qualifiers: Nigeria drawn with South Africa, Libya – See full draws – Daily Post Nigeria

AFCON 2019 qualifiers: Nigeria drawn with South Africa, Libya – See full draws
The Super Eagles have been drawn with South Africa, Libya and Seychelles in Group E of the qualifying series for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. The draws were conducted in Libreville, Gabon on Thursday night. There are 12 groups in total with four …
