Again Sirika justifies airport concession, closure of Abuja airport

Concessioning of Nigeria’s major airports for maintenance of infrastructure and building of new ones will guarantee high standard and efficiency in the running of airport operations in tandem with global best standards.

To this effect, the federal government is strongly committed to providing an enabling environment for investors to thrive in the aviation sector with rules and regulations to make economically attractive, Hadi Sirika, minister of state for aviation sated in Abuja on Thursday when he received a delegation from the International Enterprise Singapore led by its Director, Middle East and Africa Group, Ian Lee.

According to a statement from James Odaudu, deputy director press and public relations, the minister also explained that the decision to temporarily close down the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport for maintenance was for safety reasons.

Sirika also explained that while the whole renovation work would last for six months, the six weeks closure would enable the restoration of the runway to a usable state.

He noted that the government has also made concerted efforts on the improvement of security in the country with the virtual defeat of the Boko Haram insurgents that had terrorized the nation in the immediate past, and also confirmed that the procurement processes for the Concession and the National Carrier had reached advanced stages as government would soon appoint Transaction Advisers.

While reiterating the position of Nigeria in the African sub region, especially in the aviation sector and considering its size and geographical location as it concerns investments, he added that these factors guarantee more than adequate returns on investments overtime.

He expressed delight at the interest shown by International Enterprise Singapore and other Singaporean firms in Nigeria’s aviation industry and assured them of the federal government’s openness and preparedness to work with all serious minded and sincere investors who have the know-how to contribute to the nation’s development.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Director of the Middle East and Africa Group of International Enterprise Singapore, Ian Lee said they were in the country to establish their interest in building business relationships with Nigeria and Nigerian companies, especially in the Aviation Sector where they have identified the on-going Airport Infrastructure Concession and the proposed National Carrier as areas of high interest.

He told the Minister that the main purpose of IE Singapore is to drive Singapore’s external economy, by growing Globally Competitive Companies and promoting international trade to ensure Singapore’s growth in a globalized world.

He further disclosed that with 39 offices in over 20 countries, in addition to being based in Singapore, IE Singapore offers services to help enterprises export, develop business capabilities, find overseas markets and to enter new markets, through its Global Company Partnership and Market Readiness Assistance frameworks.

According to him, Nigeria represents the future of the African continent going by its political and economic stature which has placed it in the leadership position it now occupies. This, he said has made the country highly attractive to prospective investors, especially from Singapore and expressed his country’s desire to forge a better and mutually beneficial economic relationship with Nigeria.

