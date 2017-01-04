Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Again! Trump raises doubt that Russia hacked US election

Posted on Jan 4, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday again cast doubt on U.S. intelligence findings that Russia hacked the presidential election, repeating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s assertion that leaked information damaging to Democrats did not come from Moscow. “Julian Assange said ‘a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta’ — why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did […]

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Again! Trump raises doubt that Russia hacked US election appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.