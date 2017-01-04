Again! Trump raises doubt that Russia hacked US election

President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday again cast doubt on U.S. intelligence findings that Russia hacked the presidential election, repeating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s assertion that leaked information damaging to Democrats did not come from Moscow. “Julian Assange said ‘a 14 year old could have hacked Podesta’ — why was DNC so careless? Also said Russians did […]

The post Again! Trump raises doubt that Russia hacked US election appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

