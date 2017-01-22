Agatu land not ceded to Fulani herdsmen- Benue state govt.

The Benue State Government has said that the recent peace meeting and agreement which it facilitated between Agatu people and Fulani herdsmen should not be understood to mean that the Governor has ceded lands belonging to the people of the state and conferred indigeneship on Fulani herdsmen. This was contained in a Press Statement signed by Mr. Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Samuel Ortom.

