Agatu Lists Conditions As Al-Makura, Ortom Champion Peace Move With Fulani

Agatu community in Benue state has called on the federal government to rehabilitate and reconstruct their destroyed villages during the recent crisis as a prerequisite for reconciliation with Fulani herdsmen.

Mr. Sule Audu, Minority leader of the Benue tate House of Assembly, made the position of the community known on wednesday at Obagaji, during a peace meeting with Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue and Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa state in attendance.

He noted that apart from the lives lost; the devastation to the property during the crisis could not be quantified, adding that no meaningful reconciliation would succeed without proper rehabilitation and reconciliation.

Audu also called on the federal government to accord the Agatu community the same attention being accorded the North-eastern part of the country.

He said that the Agatu people were not disposed to allowing any form of grazing in their land at the moment given the harvest season.

He lauded the governors of both states for their efforts at ensuring a lasting peace in the area.

Earlier, Mr. Michael Inalegwu, sole administrator of Agatu local government area disclosed that 3, 920 lives and unquantifiable property were lost during the crisis.

Inalegwu maintained that the magnitude of the attacks and sophistication of the weapons used clearly demonstrated that the herdsmen were out to annihilate the people and not grazing.

“The herdsmen we knew while growing up use knives and sticks while grazing, however, they have now metamorphosed from carrying sticks to AK 47 riffles,” Inalegwu said.

Governors Samuel Ortom and Umaru Al-Makura in their separate remarks stressed the need for all parties to the crisis to sheath their swords and embrace peace.

Ortom noted that as brothers, farmers and herdsmen were bound to have differences and disagreement but reconciliation was paramount.

He said no meaningful development could be achieved in an atmosphere of rancour and violence.

