Agbomhere: APC primary for Etsako by-election rigged

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Mr. Blessing Agbomhere, one of the aspirants who fought for the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket at the party’s primary election last Saturday to fill the vacant Etsako federal constituency seat at the House of Representatives, has rejected the result of the primary which produced Johnson Oghuma as the party’s candidate for the January 28 by-election. Oghuma, a former member of the state House of Assembly, who scored 334 votes to defeat Agbomhere, who polled 75 votes, was announced winner of the primary election which held at Auchi, by Chairman of the APC electoral panel, Senator Bala Ibin na’Allah.

