AGCM Bans OneCoin’s Alleged Pyramid Scheme Activities in Italy

OneCoin, the controversial altcoin of recent times has been suspended from operating in Italy. The Italian Antitrust Authority — Autorita Garante Della Concorrenza e Del Mercato (AGCM) in a recent release has stated that its actions are part of a precautionary measure against the potential pyramid sales scheme followed by OneCoin. Earlier this year, the … Continue reading AGCM Bans OneCoin’s Alleged Pyramid Scheme Activities in Italy

The post AGCM Bans OneCoin’s Alleged Pyramid Scheme Activities in Italy appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

