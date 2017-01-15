Agency assures C’ River residents of universal health coverage

The Cross River Primary Health Care Development Agency says it is making efforts to ensure good health for the people through its Health Insurance Scheme tagged: `Ayadecare’. The Director-General of the agency, Dr Beta Edu, gave the assurance in an interview with the News agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Sunday. “Under the Ayadecare,…

The post Agency assures C’ River residents of universal health coverage appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

