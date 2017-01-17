Agents row robs Iheanacho of N120m deal

MANCHESTER City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has missed out on an endorsement deal with American sportswear giants Nike that would have seen him net a contract worth £200,000 (approximately N120 million).

The kit manufacturers pulled out of the deal because of uncertainty over the identity of his bonafide intermediary, with American-based First Eleven Management and Stellar Group claiming to be his representative at the same time.

“When Kelechi turned 19, Nike were in the United Kingdom to negotiate a fresh contract with him that would have paid him over 100,000 pounds and another 100,000 pounds in kits and products, “ a Nigeria Football Federation insider said. “Nike set up a meeting but he didn’t attend, so they had to pull out of the deal when they discovered that he breached the contract with his American agent. “

While Iheanacho has claimed that he was introduced to Stellar Group by City teammate Patrick Roberts, who is on loan at Celtic, it is known that some English-based Nigerian agents were the ones that convinced him to tear up his contract with First Eleven Management.

