Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

6 oil companies awarded crude oil contract by NNPC indicted for fuel subsidy fraud – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jan 12, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
6 oil companies awarded crude oil contract by NNPC indicted for fuel subsidy fraud
NAIJ.COM
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), recently released a list of firms that would be allowed to lift crude oil for Nigeria from 2017 to 2018. On the list are 39 companies among which are 18 Nigerian companies, 11 International Traders
SHOCKING: Firms facing trial for multi-billion subsidy fraud to lift Nigerian crude in 2017Premium Times
Agony As Price Of Kerosene SoarsLeadership Newspapers
Nigeria needs to curb flow of embarrassing scenariosDaily Trust
Nigerian Bulletin
all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.