Agric minister dares Buhari, travels out of Nigeria without permission

Posted on Jan 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Heineken Lokpobiri1

The minister of state for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, over the weekend, discarded President Muhammadu Buhari’s order and traveled out of the country without presidential approval. Recall that all ministers, presidential aides and top officials of the federal government have been mandated to seek approval from the president through the chief of […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

