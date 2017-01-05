Ahead of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: I finished among the Top 40 at the Paris Marathon- Sharubutu

The first Nigerian male marathoner to cross the finishing line at the 2016 edition, Philibus Sharubutu,has declared that being among the top runners at the Paris Marathon, Doha Marathon and recently the Jos Marathon he stands a chance to soar at the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon holding in February 11.

It could be recalled that Sharubutu’s feat at the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon got him an invitation to 2016 Paris Marathon and Doha Marathon.

He said: “I am preparing well for the forthcoming Lagos Marathon.“In fact, I have recorded a lot of improvement because I shaved off about 4 seconds from my Personal Best (PB) of 2:32.41 at the Jos Marathon. I finished among the Top 40 at the Paris Marathon last April, so racing in both Paris and Doha have really helped me. My plan is to retain my title that’s why I’m working this hard for it.”

Sharabutu who commenced full training this week said he had to take some rest before embarking on the training regimen for the Lagos City Marathon:”I ran two marathons in November, and needed some time to recover. First was the Doha Marathon which I ran on the 11th, where I placed 10th overall. I then competed in the International Jos Marathon on the 27th which I won.

The post Ahead of Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: I finished among the Top 40 at the Paris Marathon- Sharubutu appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

