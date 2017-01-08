Ahead of Villarreal clash: Messi chills out with family and pet dogs
Ahead of Sunday’s night Barcelona’s vital La Liga clash with Villarreal, Lionel Messi was seen having a quiet time with his young sons and pet dogs, Hulk and Toby.
According to Dailymail, the Spanish giants head south to El Madrigal to face the Yellow Submarine where they will locks horns today at 20:45.
In a picture posted on Instagram by Messi’s partner Antonella Roccuzzo, the Barcelona superstar can be seen relaxing with children Thiago and Mateo.
She captioned the post: ‘Toby controlling everything over here’. Messi’s long-term partner
was referring to the pet pooch overlooking the forward in the snap.
The 29-year-old will be hoping for better fortunes on the pitch this weekend after playing
in Barca’s midweek defeat by Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey.
Barcelona were beaten in their opening match of 2017 as Bilbao won a feisty last-16 first
